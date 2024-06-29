Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.