Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
