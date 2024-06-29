Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSNVY stock remained flat at $21.22 on Friday. Corbion has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4836 per share. This is an increase from Corbion’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Corbion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.66%.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

