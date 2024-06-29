Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 118005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.52 million for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

