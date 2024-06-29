Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $87.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $6.72 or 0.00011042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00045577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

