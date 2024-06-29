Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 160,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 503,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 8,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Couchbase by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

