Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) PT Raised to $27.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 135.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

