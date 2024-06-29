Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,166 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,493,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 39,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $972.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.