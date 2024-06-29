Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

