Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 361.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

