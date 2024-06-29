Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $185.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

