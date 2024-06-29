Critical Contrast: Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) & OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

OMRON has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OMRON alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OMRON and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. OMRON pays out 154.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMRON and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $5.67 billion N/A $55.92 million $0.31 112.19 Bank Hapoalim B.M. $10.40 billion 1.14 $1.99 billion $7.34 6.02

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than OMRON. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMRON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OMRON and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON 1.07% 1.02% 0.75% Bank Hapoalim B.M. 18.81% 14.05% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of OMRON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats OMRON on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMRON

(Get Free Report)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments. The company offers account-management services, lending for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; housing loans; research and advisory services; and pension advisory and retirement planning services. It also provides products and services for the expansion of a business, advanced digital services, and a service center specializing in businesses; credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, and securities. In addition, the company offers financial services, including foreign-trade financing, financing of working capital, financing of assets overseas, complex financing transactions, syndication, and credit-risk transfers; and financing of construction projects, granting credit to customers, and issuing guarantees to buyers of homes. Further, it provides managers of mutual funds, managers of investment portfolios, and managers of provident funds, study funds, and pension funds; trading activities; underwriting services; and brokerage and custody services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.