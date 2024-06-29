Critical Review: Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) versus HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Cardinal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cardinal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of HWH International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $205.01 billion 0.12 $261.00 million $2.25 43.70 HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Cardinal Health and HWH International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health 0.25% -54.74% 3.98% HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardinal Health and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 1 4 7 0 2.50 HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardinal Health currently has a consensus target price of $109.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than HWH International.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats HWH International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and provides pharmacy management services to hospitals. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines. The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

