Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.19. Approximately 132,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 200,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cronos Group from C$3.23 to C$3.54 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
