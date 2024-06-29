CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Up 437.5% in June

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPC traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 21.45. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1 year low of 21.10 and a 1 year high of 22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03.

Get CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.49% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.