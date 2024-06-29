Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading Down 2.8%

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09). 29,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 80,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.12).

Crystal Amber Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a current ratio of 354.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.18. The firm has a market cap of £71.58 million, a P/E ratio of 505.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Crystal Amber Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

