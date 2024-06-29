CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.59.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 25,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $506,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 59.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 239.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,271 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

