Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Position Raised by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 410.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Custom Truck One Source worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $399,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $259,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at $169,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 1,535,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,137. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTOS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 20,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,151.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.