CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.96

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.96 and traded as high as $77.97. CVR Partners shares last traded at $76.38, with a volume of 8,988 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Partners

CVR Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.92 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.