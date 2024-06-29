CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after buying an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. 14,343,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,322,786. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

