Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 80.4% in June

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. 1,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,648. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Dalrada Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative net margin of 66.37% and a negative return on equity of 789.22%.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

