Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Argus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Argus from $186.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.24.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.