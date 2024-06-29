Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 80.3% in June

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of DBCCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

