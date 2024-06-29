Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 80.3% in June

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of DBCCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
