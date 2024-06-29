Decred Price Tops $15.47 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Decred has a market cap of $249.92 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $15.47 or 0.00025584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00082289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011188 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001641 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 641.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,155,166 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.