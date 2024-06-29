DeepOnion Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011178 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001644 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 623.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

