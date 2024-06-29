Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.55.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $373.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

