DEI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.25 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. DEI has a total market cap of $100.25 million and $0.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00122835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

