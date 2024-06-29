DEI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $97.96 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $97.96 million and $0.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00121335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009761 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

