DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.25 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $100.25 million and approximately $0.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00124372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

