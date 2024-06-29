Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Lowered to GBX 202

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 202 ($2.56) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.75 ($2.10).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROO

Deliveroo Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Deliveroo

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 130.90 ($1.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13,090.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.54. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 106.14 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($1.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71.

In other news, insider Will Shu sold 2,391,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £3,036,599.21 ($3,852,085.77). Company insiders own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Deliveroo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.