Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,573,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,408,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

