Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,500.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,500 ($31.71) and last traded at GBX 2,500 ($31.71), with a volume of 3454471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,553 ($32.39).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.03) to GBX 3,640 ($46.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,038 ($38.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The company has a market cap of £55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,728.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,690.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,802.94.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($35.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,505.04). Also, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,166.21). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,074 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

