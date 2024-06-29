DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.15 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. DigiByte has a market cap of $138.15 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,324.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.38 or 0.00638839 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00120682 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009488 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00038718 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00278023 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00044035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00073216 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,098,234,932 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.