Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,819 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

