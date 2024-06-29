DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 401,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
DMC Global Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,339. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $288.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.35 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
