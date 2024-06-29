Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.62

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.62 and traded as low as C$18.73. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$18.73, with a volume of 27,995 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32. The company has a market cap of C$798.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of C$158.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.8211921 EPS for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -18.07%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

