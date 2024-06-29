DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 131.2% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DSV A/S Trading Down 1.2 %

DSDVY stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. 32,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $112.18.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). DSV A/S had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

