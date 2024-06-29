DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in June

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

Shares of DTS stock remained flat at $24.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. DTS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

DTS Company Profile

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

