Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

DT opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 385.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 166,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $4,619,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

