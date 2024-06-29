E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 397.0% from the May 31st total of 394,400 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 2.51% of E-Home Household Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:EJH opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. E-Home Household Service has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

