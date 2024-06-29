Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

