Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.37. 45,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 78,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

