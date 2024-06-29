Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.37. 45,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 78,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.