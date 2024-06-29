eCash Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $632.24 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,630.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00634341 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00073516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,721,829,673,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,721,817,173,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

