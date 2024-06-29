Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $18.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after buying an additional 3,816,514 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $37,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $20,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

