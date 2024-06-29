Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.50.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock worth $3,325,484. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

