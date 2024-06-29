ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 1.2%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €5.09 ($5.47) and last traded at €5.09 ($5.47). Approximately 29,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.15 ($5.54).

ElringKlinger Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $322.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.94 and its 200-day moving average is €5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

