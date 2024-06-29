Energi Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $645,913.87 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00045739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,297,721 coins and its circulating supply is 78,297,762 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.