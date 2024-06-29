Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,983. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

