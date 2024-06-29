Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$1.51. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 141,367 shares traded.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.37.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

