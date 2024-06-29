Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Up 106.8% in June

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Envoy Medical from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Envoy Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COCH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,557. Envoy Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envoy Medical will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

