EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.